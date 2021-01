Rinne will start in the road crease Saturday against the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne notched his first win in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks, steering away 18 of 20 shots. He has ceded the No. 1 job to Juuse Saros, but Rinne will get a spot start and look to build on the .863 save percentage he's accrued through three games. The Lightning have all the weapons they usually have, but they rank 12th in the league with 3.0 goals per game.