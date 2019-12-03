Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Bolts

Rinne will defend the home net in Tuesday's matchup against the Lightning, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Following a six-game stretch where Rinne posted a 1-4-1 record and .806 save percentage, the Finnish netminder bounced back last Thursday with a 31-save shutout against the Hurricanes. It's quite concerning for the 37-year-old's season-long fantasy value considering Father Time may have caught up to him, and he'll be a risky DFS play since the Lightning rank third with 3.63 goals per game.