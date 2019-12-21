Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Bruins

Rinne will guard the road net Saturday against the Bruins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

It's been a tough December for Rinne, as he's allowed at least three goals in four straight starts, recording an .879 save percentage. The Bruins aren't as daunting as usual, though, as they've lost seven of their last eight outings, averaging just 2.4 goals per game in the process.