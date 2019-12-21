Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Bruins
Rinne will guard the road net Saturday against the Bruins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
It's been a tough December for Rinne, as he's allowed at least three goals in four straight starts, recording an .879 save percentage. The Bruins aren't as daunting as usual, though, as they've lost seven of their last eight outings, averaging just 2.4 goals per game in the process.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Plenty of support in win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing off against Islanders•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In dark stretch right now•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding crease Saturday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins in high-scoring battle•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Devils on Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.