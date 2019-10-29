Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Chicago
Rinne will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home matchup with the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.
Rinne has been one of the best netminder's in the league early on this season, posting a 6-0-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.98 GAA and .931 save percentage through his first seven starts. The Finnish backstop will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Chicago club that's 0-2-0 on the road this year.
