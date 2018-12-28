Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Dallas
Rinne will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne wasn't great in his last appearance, surrendering four goals on 31 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back and snap his three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Stars team that's 7-11-2 on the road this season.
