Rinne will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne will remain in a workhorse role until Juuse Saros (upper body) returns. With job security in hand, Rinne has faltered recently, recording an .887 save percentage and a 1-3-1 record over his last five starts. He draws a red-hot Hurricanes squad that has won six straight.