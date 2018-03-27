Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Minnesota
Rinne will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against Minnesota, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has been a little shaky in his last two starts, suffering back-to-back losses to Toronto and the Wild while posting an ugly 4.03 GAA and .860 save percentage over that span. He'll look to get back on track and secure his 41st victory of the season in a home matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game on the road this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
