Rinne will protect the home goal in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is expected to handle a hefty workload now that Juuse Saros (upper body) is on injured reserve, though there's no clear timetable for Saros' return. It's been an impressive year for Rinne, as he's accrued a .913 save percentage, but a lack of offensive support leaves him with a 5-7-0 record. The Panthers come to town having lost three of the last four games and totaling seven goals in that stretch.
