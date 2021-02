Rinne will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has been playing better than Juuse Saros lately, so he'll stay in net for a second straight start. Over the last four games, the 38-year-old has registered a .944 save percentage and a 2-2-0 record. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are last in the league with 1.93 goals per game.