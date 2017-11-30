Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tasked with staving off Canucks

Rinne will defend the cage from the visiting Canucks on Thursday night, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Nashville is the superior team in most of the important metrics, but the Preds have been penalized more than any other. While this puts a lot of pressure on Rinne, he seems confident in his ability as well as his allied skaters posting the third-ranked penalty kill (84.3 percent) through 24 games. He'll be facing a Canucks club that has lost three straight contests and is ranked 23rd in the league by averaging 2.72 goals per game.