Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tasked with taming Panthers

Rinne will be in goal Saturday when the Predators host the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has yet to lose a game in 2019-20, posting a 4-0-0 record to begin the year. Florida presents a formidable challenge for Nashville's starter, averaging 3.29 goals per game so far this season, so Rinne will need to be sharp if he's to keep his unbeaten streak alive.