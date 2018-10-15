Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending goal Monday
Rinne is the expected starter at home against the Wild on Monday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
No surprises here, given that Rinne was given the night off in Nashville's last game. After winning the Vezina last season with a 2.31 GAA and .927 save percentage, the Finnish netminder has gotten off to a nearly pristine start to this season. Through three games he has a 1.67 GAA and .946 save percentage.
