Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending home crease

Rinne will be in goal Monday at home versus the Coyotes.

Rinne lost his last start but should have better luck Tuesday, as he takes on a Coyotes team that ranks 28th in goals per game (2.62). This should be a good matchup for the Finnish netminder, though, since Jan. 1, Rinne's record is just 3-3-2 with a 3.32 GAA and .895 save percentage.