Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine against Stars
Rinne will draw the start in Saturday's tilt against Dallas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 36-year-old Finn will make his first start since Jan. 21, when he allowed just one goal on 36 shots against the Avalanche. After over a week of rest, Rinne should be set for a strong second half after posting a .915 save percentage and 2.47 GAA prior to the All-Star break.
