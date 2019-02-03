Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine against Stars

Rinne will draw the start in Saturday's tilt against Dallas, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 36-year-old Finn will make his first start since Jan. 21, when he allowed just one goal on 36 shots against the Avalanche. After over a week of rest, Rinne should be set for a strong second half after posting a .915 save percentage and 2.47 GAA prior to the All-Star break.