Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Friday

Rinne will be between the pipes for Friday's road clash with the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rinne is 3-1-0 with a shutout and a 1.75 GAA to kick off the season and would appear poised to reach the 40-plus wins again this year. The Finn should be able to take some time off the season due to the emergence of backup Juuse Saros, yet will likely still push for the 60-game mark.