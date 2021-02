Rinne will patrol the crease in Friday's road contest against the Panthers, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Rinne earned a win against Florida on Thursday after stopping all 12 shots he faced in relief of Juuse Saros. For the season, the 38-year-old netminder owns a .885 save percentage and 2.97 GAA. He'll try to repeat his success for a full 60 minutes against a Panthers squad that averages 3.71 goals per game, third-most in the NHL.