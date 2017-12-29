Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Friday
Rinne will guard the cage against the Wild on Friday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Rinne recovered from a pair of disastrous pre-break outings with a 29-save victory over the Blues on Wednesday. Fantasy owners will no doubt be hoping the netminder returns to his usual dominant self that has registered 19 wins in 28 games, along with a 2.45 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Finn could challenge for the 40-win mark this year for just the third time in his career.
