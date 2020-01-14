Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine in Edmonton
Rinne will get the road start Tuesday versus the Oilers, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
The last time Rinne was on the ice, he steered away 29 of 31 shots and potted an insurance goal in a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. It has been an overall shaky campaign for Rinne, who has posted an .895 save percentage this season, but he'll look to build on the momentum as the Predators look to climb back into the playoff picture. The Oilers rank 15th in the league with 3.19 goals per home contest.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns win, scores goal•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Looking to bounce back•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Roughed up by Bruins•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Presumed starter against Boston•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rights ship versus Kings•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Saturday's clash•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.