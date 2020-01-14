Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine in Edmonton

Rinne will get the road start Tuesday versus the Oilers, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

The last time Rinne was on the ice, he steered away 29 of 31 shots and potted an insurance goal in a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. It has been an overall shaky campaign for Rinne, who has posted an .895 save percentage this season, but he'll look to build on the momentum as the Predators look to climb back into the playoff picture. The Oilers rank 15th in the league with 3.19 goals per home contest.