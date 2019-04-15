Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Monday
Rinne will tend the road goal for Monday's Game 3 contest against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Rinne was solid in Game 2, stopping 22 of 23 shots en route to an overtime victory. The Finnish-born goaltender has slightly worse numbers on the road this season, going 11-10-3 along with a .915 save percentage and 2.72 GAA. He'll likely have his hands full facing a Stars team that is 24-14-3 at home this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...