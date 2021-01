Rinne will patrol the crease in Monday's contest against the Hurricanes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Rinne will make his 2020-21 debut Monday after Nashville opted to start Juuse Saros in the first two games. The 38-year-old struggled last season with a 3.17 GAA and .895 save percentage. If he doesn't turn those numbers around, his starts will be few and far between this season.