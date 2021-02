Rinne will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Rinne has been inconsistent this season, but he's often been more dependable than backup Juuse Saros. Through nine appearances, Rinne sports a .907 save percentage and a 3-5-0 record. He's set to take on a defensive-minded Blue Jackets team that averages 2.89 goals per game (18th in the league).