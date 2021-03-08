Rinne will get the starting nod for Sunday's road contest against Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne will make his third straight start and is looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Over his last two outings, he's been slammed for 11 goals on 70 shots. The 38-year-old will see the Stars for the first time this season after they've earned just one win in the last five games.