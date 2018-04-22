Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Sunday

Rinne led his team onto the ice for warmups and will patrol the crease during Game 6 against Colorado on Sunday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

After Rinne faltered Monday during Game 3 surrendering four goals on just 15 shots, he's bounced back strong in the next two contests, just allowing four goals on the last 60 shots he's faced. Despite the recent surge, the 35-year-old hasn't fully showcased his elite skills yet in the postseason, as he's recorded just a .894 save percentage in the series and allowed two or more goals in each of the five games.