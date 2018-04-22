Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Sunday
Rinne led his team onto the ice for warmups and will patrol the crease during Game 6 against Colorado on Sunday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
After Rinne faltered Monday during Game 3 surrendering four goals on just 15 shots, he's bounced back strong in the next two contests, just allowing four goals on the last 60 shots he's faced. Despite the recent surge, the 35-year-old hasn't fully showcased his elite skills yet in the postseason, as he's recorded just a .894 save percentage in the series and allowed two or more goals in each of the five games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...