Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Thursday
Rinne will start between the pipes in Thursday's matchup with the visiting Canucks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
In Rinne's last 10 games, he held a 6-3-1 record while posting a 2.17 GAA and .927 save percentage. The Finn's last outing was a 28-save victory over Buffalo, allowing just two goals. Rinne and the Predators will take on a Vancouver offense that averaged 2.43 goals per game in March, better than only seven teams.
