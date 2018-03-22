Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Thursday

Rinne is set to start in net for Thursday's tilt against Toronto, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has been nothing short of dominant lately, winning his last 11 starts. During that span, he's registered a 1.64 GAA and .950 save percentage, boosting him to the top of the Vezina leaderboard. The 35-year-old goaltender has a ridiculous 40-9-4 record and leads the NHL with eight shutouts. As always, start Rinne in any and all formats.