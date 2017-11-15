Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday
Rinne will be between the pipes for Tuesday's matchup with the Capitals, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has faced an average of over 34 shots per game over his last four starts. He has shined at the heightened responsibility, posting a 4-1-0 record along with a 2.57 GAA and a .924 save percentage. It's easy to see the veteran backstop is playing hot right now, but a matchup with the Caps is always one that should make fantasy owners nervous, even if they've been struggling for the first quarter of the campaign.
