Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday

Rinne will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne struggled in his last preseason outing, allowing four goals on 18 shots in a loss to the Lightning. Last year's Vezina Trophy winner is more than capable of bouncing back and should still be viewed as a top commodity in daily fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories