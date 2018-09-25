Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday
Rinne will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Hurricanes, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne struggled in his last preseason outing, allowing four goals on 18 shots in a loss to the Lightning. Last year's Vezina Trophy winner is more than capable of bouncing back and should still be viewed as a top commodity in daily fantasy formats.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Coughs up four goals in preseason loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blue-paint bound Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starts second half of doubleheader•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins Vezina Trophy•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pulled in Game 7 loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Putting it all on the line Thursday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...