Rinne will defend the home net in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne started just once through the first five games, and he turned aside 20 of 23 shots -- an .870 save percentage -- in a loss to the Hurricanes. The Blackhawks recently scored a combined 10 goals in a two-game series sweep against the Red Wings, and they've averaged 3.17 goals per game thus far.