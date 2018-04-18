Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Wednesday

Rinne will defend the cage against Colorado on Wednesday, David Stubbs of NHL.com reports.

Rinne was yanked after giving up four goals on just 15 shots in Game 3. In fact, the netminder has allowed four goals in each of his previous two outings, but got more offensive support in Game 2. If the Finn doesn't step up his compete level, the Preds could fall short of returning to the Stanley Cup Finals.