Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tipped for Saturday's start

Rinne will defend the cage during Saturday's tilt in Chicago, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

The Finnish netminder was stellar in his last start, stopping 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's win over Dallas. Saturday, Rinne will face a stern test in the form of a Blackhawks team that has already scored 23 goals in just five games.

