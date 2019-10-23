Predators' Pekka Rinne: Topples Ducks

Rinne stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

The Predators had staked out a four-goal lead by the time Ryan Getzlaf beat Rinne for the Ducks' only goal in the third period. Rinne is now 5-0-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .921 save percentage in six starts this year. The 36-year-old netminder continues to be the main man in the crease, although it's unclear if he or Juuse Saros will draw the start Thursday versus the Wild.