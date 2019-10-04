Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tops Wild in opener
Rinne stopped 22 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Rinne wasn't too busy in this one, but his team actually trailed 2-1 going into the third period before rattling off four unanswered goals. With a talented and hungry Predators lineup in front of him, Rinne remains a high-caliber fantasy option almost every time he mans the crease.
