Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turbulent outing Tuesday
Rinne was beaten five times on 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.
The final goal against Rinne broke a 4-4 tie with 1:26 remaining, and an empty-netter with two seconds left sealed the victory for the visitors. Rinne's five goals allowed tied a season high, but there's little reason to worry about the Finnish veteran considering he still owns a sparkling 18-5-3 record, 2.36 GAA and .927 save percentage despite this setback.
