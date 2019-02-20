Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turning corner

Rinne allowed three goals on 39 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Stars on Tuesday.

With the veteran playing just so-so as of late, it was nice to see him turn in this performance -- his second straight strong one. Rinne came into the night with a 3-5-1 mark and a .900 save percentage in the last nine games. But Rinne has now stopped 70 of 74 shots (.946 save percentage) in his last two starts. Overall, Rinne is 21-15-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage this season.