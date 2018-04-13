Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns aside 25 shots in Game 1 win

Rinne made 25 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

After getting the victory in only two of his final six starts during the regular season and falling just short of tying his career high of 43 wins, Rinne looked calm and in control Thursday. Expect the 35-year-old to remain between the pipes every game for as long as the Preds are alive this postseason.