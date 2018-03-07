Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 26 to blank Stars

Rinne saved 26 shots during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Dallas.

This was Rinne's seventh consecutive win, and his 17th through his past 19 starts. The impressive run has him sporting an elite 36-9-4 record, .928 save percentage, 2.29 GAA, and this was also his seventh shutout of the campaign. With Nashville appearing to be rounding into top form for another lengthy playoff run, the veteran Finn has a legitimate chance to earn his first Vezina Trophy.