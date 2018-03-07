Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 26 to blank Stars
Rinne saved 26 shots during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Dallas.
This was Rinne's seventh consecutive win, and his 17th through his past 19 starts. The impressive run has him sporting an elite 36-9-4 record, .928 save percentage, 2.29 GAA, and this was also his seventh shutout of the campaign. With Nashville appearing to be rounding into top form for another lengthy playoff run, the veteran Finn has a legitimate chance to earn his first Vezina Trophy.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Approaching career high in wins•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Colorado on Sunday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins fifth straight•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal against Edmonton•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Bailed out by offense Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...