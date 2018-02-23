Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 33 in home win

Rinne stopped 33 of 34 shots during Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Sharks.

This home victory improved Rinne to 31-9-4 with a .927 save percentage and 2.32 GAA for the campaign, as he continues to pad his case for a Vezina Trophy nomination. Additionally, the Predators are now just one point behind Vegas for tops in the Western Conference, so expect the veteran Finn to continue posting excellent numbers with Nashville rounding into form for another strong playoff run.