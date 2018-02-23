Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 33 in home win
Rinne stopped 33 of 34 shots during Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Sharks.
This home victory improved Rinne to 31-9-4 with a .927 save percentage and 2.32 GAA for the campaign, as he continues to pad his case for a Vezina Trophy nomination. Additionally, the Predators are now just one point behind Vegas for tops in the Western Conference, so expect the veteran Finn to continue posting excellent numbers with Nashville rounding into form for another strong playoff run.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in 5-2 win over Sens•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start versus Ottawa•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Loses 4-3 to Flames•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Implied starter against Calgary•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gives up three in OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...