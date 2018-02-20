Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in 5-2 win over Sens

Rinne saved 36 of 38 shots during Monday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Now sporting an active 11-1-1 record with a .930 save percentage and 2.12 GAA, Rinne continues to thrive behind one of the best teams in the league. His .926 save percentage for the campaign is a career-best mark, and he's well on his way to a third 40-win showing. Additionally, Rinne's start-to-start consistency shouldn't be overlooked. He's held opponents to three goals or fewer in 34 of 43 appearances this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories