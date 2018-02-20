Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in 5-2 win over Sens

Rinne saved 36 of 38 shots during Monday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Now sporting an active 11-1-1 record with a .930 save percentage and 2.12 GAA, Rinne continues to thrive behind one of the best teams in the league. His .926 save percentage for the campaign is a career-best mark, and he's well on his way to a third 40-win showing. Additionally, Rinne's start-to-start consistency shouldn't be overlooked. He's held opponents to three goals or fewer in 34 of 43 appearances this year.