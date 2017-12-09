Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in loss
Rinne stopped 36 of 39 shots and five of six shootout attempts during Friday's 4-3 loss to Vegas.
The veteran backstop did his part Friday, but he was outplayed by Malcolm Subban. Still, this was just the third loss in 14 games for Rinne, and he sports a rock-solid .926 save percentage and 2.40 GAA for the campaign. Continue to start him confidently, and especially at home, where Nashville is a dominant 11-2-2.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds off Bruins for 5-3 win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Likely starter against Boston•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 33 saves in shootout victory•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Fielding shots from Ducks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Can't handle Canucks in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...