Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in loss

Rinne stopped 36 of 39 shots and five of six shootout attempts during Friday's 4-3 loss to Vegas.

The veteran backstop did his part Friday, but he was outplayed by Malcolm Subban. Still, this was just the third loss in 14 games for Rinne, and he sports a rock-solid .926 save percentage and 2.40 GAA for the campaign. Continue to start him confidently, and especially at home, where Nashville is a dominant 11-2-2.