Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns in 29-save shutout

Rinne was perfect Thursday, stopping all 29 shots faced in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Rinne has been sharp early in the year. The Finnish netminder boasts a .946 save percentage and has allowed a total of five goals in three starts. Expect him to start Nashville's next two contests before getting a rest when they face Calgary and Edmonton back-to-back, next Friday and Saturday.

