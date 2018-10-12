Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns in 29-save shutout
Rinne was perfect Thursday, stopping all 29 shots faced in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.
Rinne has been sharp early in the year. The Finnish netminder boasts a .946 save percentage and has allowed a total of five goals in three starts. Expect him to start Nashville's next two contests before getting a rest when they face Calgary and Edmonton back-to-back, next Friday and Saturday.
