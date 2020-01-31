Predators' Pekka Rinne: Two games, nine goals allowed
Rinne made 27 saves in a 6-5 shootout win over New Jersey on Thursday.
Rinne has allowed nine goals in regulation in his last two games. His game is slowing with age -- the cagey vet is now 37 years young. And allowing five goals against a team that has only scored 2.7 goals per game doesn't inspire confidence. Use Rinne with caution.
