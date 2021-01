Rinne stopped 18 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Rinne turned in a fine performance in just his second start of the season, yielding only a power-play goal to Dylan Strome and a breakaway tally by Mattias Janmark. It was an especially encouraging showing after Rinne had allowed five goals on 31 shots (.839 save percentage) over his first two appearances, including one relief outing.