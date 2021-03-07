Rinne made 26 saves in a 6-2 loss Saturday to the Panthers.

Rinne has lost four straight and allowed 16 goals in that span. In fact, 15 of them came in just three outings. Rinne's decline is a bit sad to watch given his former glory -- he won the Vezina just a couple seasons ago (2018). He remains the franchise leader in wins and shutouts, but Juuse Saros, who has been recently sidelined by injury, should see the bulk of the starts. With sufficient rest and the right match-up, Rinne may be worth a daily start. But it's probably a wait-and-see.