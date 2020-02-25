Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will dress against Ottawa
Rinne (illness) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Senators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Predators have yet to name a starter for Tuesday's tilt, but Rinne will at least be available to back up Juuse Saros if he doesn't get the nod. If that ends up being the case, the 37-year-old Finn will almost certainly be back in goal for Thursday's clash with Calgary.
