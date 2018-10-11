Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will face off against Jets
Rinne will square off with Winnipeg at home Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Rinne -- who allowed three goals on 27 shots against the Flames on Tuesday -- will look to bounce back Thursday. In a matchup of two Vezina Trophy candidates, the Finn will need to outduel Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck. With his team's penalty kill sitting at just 66.7 percent (fourth worst in the league), Rinne will no doubt be imploring his teammates to stay out of the box.
