Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will go on injured reserve
Rinne (undisclosed) will be placed on injured reserve, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
The exact nature of Rinne's injury is still being determined after the reigning Vezina Trophy winner was pulled early in the third period of Friday's road game against the Flames. However, it's not a good sign that the Predators are processing this IR transaction so quickly, as it suggests that he could be dealing with a significant issue. Juuse Saros will tend twine against the Oilers on Saturday after defeating Calgary in relief. Meanwhile, Miroslav Svoboda gets the promotion from AHL Milwaukee.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Exits with possible concussion•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 29 stops in win over Wild•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending goal Monday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns in 29-save shutout•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will face off against Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.