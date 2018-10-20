Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will go on injured reserve

Rinne (undisclosed) will be placed on injured reserve, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

The exact nature of Rinne's injury is still being determined after the reigning Vezina Trophy winner was pulled early in the third period of Friday's road game against the Flames. However, it's not a good sign that the Predators are processing this IR transaction so quickly, as it suggests that he could be dealing with a significant issue. Juuse Saros will tend twine against the Oilers on Saturday after defeating Calgary in relief. Meanwhile, Miroslav Svoboda gets the promotion from AHL Milwaukee.