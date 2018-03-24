Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will hope to shake off rare dud Saturday
Rinne will start in goal Saturday night versus host Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Rinne was burned by the Maple Leafs on Thursday, surrendering five goals on 28 shots, but the Finn deserves a free pass since he'd won 11 straight games prior to the hiccup against a team that welcomed the return of scoring sensation Auston Matthews, who had been dealing with a shoulder injury. Next up for Rinne is a Wild club that's averaging 3.30 goals per game at home this season -- 11th in the league.
