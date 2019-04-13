Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Game 2

Rinne will be in net for Game 2 on Saturday versus Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne took the loss in the series opener, allowing three goals on 29 shots, but he'll get a shot at redemption Saturday with the Predators looking draw even in the best-of-seven series. He'll be opposed by Ben Bishop.

