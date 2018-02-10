Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Saturday

Rinne is set to start in goal against Montreal on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The 35-year-old has been stellar this season, compiling a 27-8-4 record with a 2.31 GAA and .926 save percentage. On top of all that, Rinne also has five shutouts, including two in his last five starts. As usual, Rinne should start in all fantasy formats with confidence.