Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Saturday
Rinne is set to start in goal against Montreal on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The 35-year-old has been stellar this season, compiling a 27-8-4 record with a 2.31 GAA and .926 save percentage. On top of all that, Rinne also has five shutouts, including two in his last five starts. As usual, Rinne should start in all fantasy formats with confidence.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sees streak end at eight•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seeking ninth straight win Wednesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Holds on for overtime win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Light workload in Saturday's win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pitted against Rangers at home•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...