Predators' Pekka Rinne: Winner of three straight
Rinne allowed two goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.
The win gives Rinne 29 on the year, and he now needs just one more for a fifth consecutive 30-win campaign. Meanwhile, in those past five seasons, the Nashville netminder has twice exceeded 40 victories. The Finnish backstop is peaking at precisely the right moment.
